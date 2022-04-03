The incident is said to have happened on the streets of Winneba in the Central Region when the motorist was confronted for careless driving.
Police arrest man who brandished gun after being confronted for careless driving
The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a man who went viral on social media after brandishing a gun while arguing with another driver on the streets.
In a video that went viral on social media, the motorist was seen pulling out a gun and assaulting the other driver.
He later destroyed the side mirror of the other driver while still holding the gun and even clocking it.
The incident was first shared by a social media user with the caption: "This just happened some few hours ago, you driving carelessly and dangerously and my cousin went to tell you to be a little careful.
“Because you have a gun you started hitting him, you fink my cousin is scared of guns…. Hmmm I thank God for my cousin's life.”
However, in a statement, the Ghana Police said the gunman has been arrested and his weapon has also been seized.
“Perceived gunman arrested. Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved. Full details will follow soon,” the Police wrote on Facebook.
