Police arrest man who brandished gun after being confronted for careless driving

In a video that went viral on social media, the motorist was seen pulling out a gun and assaulting the other driver.

He later destroyed the side mirror of the other driver while still holding the gun and even clocking it.

The incident was first shared by a social media user with the caption: "This just happened some few hours ago, you driving carelessly and dangerously and my cousin went to tell you to be a little careful.

“Because you have a gun you started hitting him, you fink my cousin is scared of guns…. Hmmm I thank God for my cousin's life.”

Pulse Ghana

However, in a statement, the Ghana Police said the gunman has been arrested and his weapon has also been seized.