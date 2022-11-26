RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest one, and others on the hunt for the murder of a victim identified as a Police Officer

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police have arrested one armed robber and are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a male adult later identified as a Police officer.

Police arrest one suspect
Police arrest one suspect

The suspect, Salifu Adams and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on 25th November 2022 between Miminaso no.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road in the Ashanti region.

Recommended articles

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is formally notified of his demise, In line with our standard operating procedure and with respect for Ghanaian tradition.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The manhunt for the remaining suspects has also been intensified and we will surely get them arrested.

May the soul of our departed colleague rest in perfect peace.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bogoso Accident

W/R: One person confirmed dead in Bogoso accident

Ken-Ofori-Atta

Govt will freeze hiring of public and civil servants from January 2023 – Ofori-Atta

Military-Officer-aiming-his-gun-488x424

Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

President Nana Akufo Addo

There shall be restoration soon - Nana Akufo Addo