According to the statement issued by the police, the said man has been identified as a service soldier by name, Flt Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong.
Police arrest soldier who fired AK-47 at A&C Mall on New Year's eve
The police have arrested the man who fired an AK 47 rifle several times into the air to welcome the New Year at the A&C Mall.
The statement further noted that he was arrested in a collaboration between the Police and the Military Police after being captured on video firing shots of a firearm.
Flt. Sergeant Frimpong is currently being “detained by the Military Police whilst investigations continue,” the statement issued by the Police Director for Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng on Monday, January 3, 2022 noted.
See the police statement below;
The police say it is an offence to discharge a firearm in public “without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).”
