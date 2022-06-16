RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Police have arrested three Military personnel and one other accomplice in connection with a robbery incident at Nsakina near Amasaman on June 4, 2022.

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery
Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

The suspects, № 208183 G/CPL. Yinsabilik Gabriel, № 280252 G/L/CP Elikem Adams, № 209016 L/CPL. Asiedu Stanley and Malik, their accomplice, were arrested following a Police investigation into the robbery.

Recommended articles

The Police report indicates that the four suspects scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of 8 different mobile phones and forcibly made them transfer an amount of Eight Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 850.00) to a registered MTN No bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.

Preliminary investigation led to the identification of the three Military personnel who were arrested by the Military Police and handed over to the Amasaman District CID.

The three Military suspects have since been cautioned and released to the Military Police to be reporting periodically while the investigation continues. Meanwhile, their accomplice, Malik, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police did not fire live bullets at Islamic Senior High School students – Ministry of Education

Islamic SHS

We imported 'sacred Jerusalem stone' for National Cathedral foundation — John Kumah

John Kumah

Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Floods

Police promote two officers for arresting colleague for allegedly carrying wee

Policeman arrested