Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

The Police report indicates that the four suspects scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of 8 different mobile phones and forcibly made them transfer an amount of Eight Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 850.00) to a registered MTN No bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.

Preliminary investigation led to the identification of the three Military personnel who were arrested by the Military Police and handed over to the Amasaman District CID.