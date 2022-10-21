RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest two civilians with one posing as police officer in viral video

Evans Effah

The Police have arrested two individuals seen in a viral video with one wearing a black attire with police insignia.

Police arrest two civilians with one posing as police officer in viral video
Police arrest two civilians with one posing as police officer in viral video

The person seen in the attire, Marcus Dankwah, is not a Police officer and is currently in custody together with his accomplice, Pascal Nelson. A search conducted on them led to the recovery of the attire.

Read Also

Preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.

The investigation also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv.

As the investigation continues to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice, we would like to caution the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NSMQ fan of Presec

2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

NSMQ fans

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in UK

PRESEC-Legon NSMQ

2022 NSMQ: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' thrashes Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS