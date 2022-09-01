RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest two in connection with Wassa Akropong bank robbery

Evans Effah

The Police have arrested two men, suspected to be part of a gang of armed robbers who attacked the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Jukwa near Wassa Akropong on June 27, 2022.

The suspects, Tahiru Issaka alias Red and Yahuza Mohammed were arrested at hideouts in two different locations in the Ashanti region on 25 August 2022. One other person, who was shot during the operations and died later, was identified by the two suspects as Gafar Ziyech Abdul alias Stone, the leader of the gang.

These suspects and three other accomplices according to the Police attacked the bank on 27 June 2022, disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two of the bank staff, and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun.

The robbers also shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping.

The Police said when the robbers realised they were being pursued by their officers, they set their vehicle ablaze and abandoned it hoping that would foil the Police tracking them.

The combined effort of the Western, Ashanti and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period led to the arrest of the suspects in the Ashanti region.

One of the suspects
One of the suspects Pulse Ghana

The Police have so far retrieved four vehicles including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorbike, two pistols, and a quantity of ammunition.

The Police administration commended the intelligence officers in the Western, Ashanti, and Bono East Regions for their hard work and collaborative efforts which led to the breakthrough in the investigations toward solving the case.

The two suspects are currently in custody and the pursuit of the other accomplices continues.

The police retrieved these pistols from the robbery suspects
The police retrieved these pistols from the robbery suspects Pulse Ghana

The Police have assured that these criminals can run but cannot hide as they will be fished out and arrested.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
