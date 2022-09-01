Police arrest two in connection with Wassa Akropong bank robbery

Pulse Ghana

These suspects and three other accomplices according to the Police attacked the bank on 27 June 2022, disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two of the bank staff, and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun.

The robbers also shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping.

The Police said when the robbers realised they were being pursued by their officers, they set their vehicle ablaze and abandoned it hoping that would foil the Police tracking them.

The combined effort of the Western, Ashanti and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period led to the arrest of the suspects in the Ashanti region.

The Police have so far retrieved four vehicles including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorbike, two pistols, and a quantity of ammunition.

The Police administration commended the intelligence officers in the Western, Ashanti, and Bono East Regions for their hard work and collaborative efforts which led to the breakthrough in the investigations toward solving the case.

The two suspects are currently in custody and the pursuit of the other accomplices continues.

