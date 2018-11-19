Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robbery

Footages from the CCTV showed the robbers forcing the attendants to lie on the floor while they ransacked the tills holding monies and seized mobile phones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
avoid-armed-robbery.jpg play

Armed robebry

The Police Command in Tema have nabbed two suspects for allegedly robbing Top Up Pharmacy at Tema Community 4.

Briefing the media on the incident, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police,(DCOP) Mr Edward Johnson Mr Akrofi-Oyirifi said the police captured them at their hideout in the community.

He further identified the suspects as Daniel Boachie Yiadom alias Aso and Joseph Nartey.

In October,  three armed men dressed in helmets stormed the pharmacy shop at Tema Community Four and made away with their sales and other valuables.

READ ALSO: 17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo

Ghana Police Service play

Ghana Police Service

The incident, which was recorded on the pharmacy’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), captured the moment the three robbers arrived on two motorbikes, entered the shop and held the two female attendants on duty at gunpoint.

 

The incident happened at about 12:48pm.
 

Footages from the CCTV showed the robbers forcing the attendants to lie on the floor while they ransacked the tills holding monies and seized mobile phones.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas toll Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas toll
7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report
We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassador We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassador
Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold – Finance Minister confirms Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold – Finance Minister confirms
Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes on Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes on
Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trapped Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trapped

Recommended Videos

Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana Ex-UBS trader Kweku Adoboli deported to Ghana
GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group GMB 2011 winner Akua dumps millionaire husband CEO of Angel Group
Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project



Top Articles

1 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Reportbullet
2 Some employees of BoG, Finance Ministry invested with Menzgold –...bullet
3 We’ll help Ghana fight galamsey – Chinese Ambassadorbullet
4 Today in history: Asempa FM presenter KABA passes onbullet
5 Policeman injures woman as he fires at car over 50 pesewas tollbullet
6 NDC delegates involved in near-fatal car crashbullet
7 Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robberybullet
8 Kweku Adoboli receives hero’s welcome by family in Accrabullet
9 Central Region: Five school girls hit and killed by...bullet
10 Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trappedbullet

Local

'Gov't yet to determine "seed money" for national cathedral'
Adoboli vows to continue deportation fight from Ghana
Zoomlion awarded best private participant in wash programme
Zoomlion receives award as best private sector participant in Ghana’s wash programme
17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo
X
Advertisement