Police arrests 2 suspects in Tema pharmacy robbery

news

The Police Command in Tema have nabbed two suspects for allegedly robbing Top Up Pharmacy at Tema Community 4.

Briefing the media on the incident, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police,(DCOP) Mr Edward Johnson Mr Akrofi-Oyirifi said the police captured them at their hideout in the community.

He further identified the suspects as Daniel Boachie Yiadom alias Aso and Joseph Nartey.

In October, three armed men dressed in helmets stormed the pharmacy shop at Tema Community Four and made away with their sales and other valuables.

READ ALSO: 17,418 police officers promoted in 22 months – Akufo-Addo

The incident, which was recorded on the pharmacy’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), captured the moment the three robbers arrived on two motorbikes, entered the shop and held the two female attendants on duty at gunpoint.





The incident happened at about 12:48pm.



Footages from the CCTV showed the robbers forcing the attendants to lie on the floor while they ransacked the tills holding monies and seized mobile phones.