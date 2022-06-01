Police arrests 3 suspects connected to flogging of Wa lovers

The Wa Divisional Police command had earlier invited some chiefs and others involved in the flogging of the two lovers.

The Wa Divisional police crime officer, Chief Superintendent Raymond Manteau, told the media that all those involved, including some sub-chiefs under Wala Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, have been invited.

He noted that the Wala Naa was not present at his palace when the two lovers were flogged by some angry youth in the municipality at the forecourt of his palace.

The lovers, a 22-year-old tricycle driver and his 18-year-old girlfriend, filmed their own sex session that got leaked.

Some youth of the community dragged the lovers to the Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to report them.

However, the chief was unavailable when the two lovers were dragged to the palace.

The youth then decided to parade the lovers in front of the palace.

They then tied them to a pole and flogged them.

They were given twenty lashes each.