Police arrests another suspect who’s admitted to involvement in Mamobi-Nima violence

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) has arrested another suspect in connection with the Mamobi-Nima violent clash between two gangs.

Mamobi-Nima Violent Clash suspect, Farouk Dauda alias Omondi
The suspect identified as 31-year-old Farouk Dauda alias Omondi was apprehended at his hideout in a suburb of Accra on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

According to the law enforcement agency, the suspect “admitted his involvement in the clash” and even identified himself as the person captured in video footage from the violent scenes wielding a machete.

After his arrest, the officers discovered a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp in the possession of the young man.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the police said it is still pursuing other perpetrators of the clash which occurred on January 18, 2022.

“Suspect Farouk Dauda was arrested at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, after having been into hiding after the incident which occurred on January 18, 2022.

“During interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete as he identified himself in the said video footage,” the statement said in part.

Read the full statement by the police below:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

