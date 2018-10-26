Pulse.com.gh logo
Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to retaliate

Airborne Force (ABF) detachment commander, Captain Lisbon Mantey, was reportedly beaten and his gun seized by a Police patrol team in the Wa Municipality.

A military chief stationed in Wa in the Upper West region has been reportedly brutalised by a group of Police officers.

Airborne Force (ABF) detachment commander, Captain Lisbon Mantey, was reportedly beaten and his gun seized by a Police patrol team in the Wa Municipality.

A statement signed by the Regional Security Liaison Officer, Captain Simon Ansu Tengabo (Rtd), and addressed to the National Security Coordinator, said the military chief was on his way to his residence when he was attacked.

The statement said despite Capt. Mantey identifying himself, the Police men failed to listen to him and rather beat him up and seized his gun.

“[The soldier] was stopped by Police, and even though he identified himself, they refused to listen to his pleas. He was severely beaten and detained,” sections of the statement read.

It added that this is just one of many cases where the Police and military situated in Wa have clashed.

The statement indicated that just last Saturday, October 20, a Police Lance Corporal who was ‘misbehaving’ was slapped by an army commander.

It further pointed to instances where the Police and military have previously refused to work together despite being enlisted as part of the Operation Vanguard team.

The statement concluded that the assault on Capt. Mantey was therefore deliberate, adding that the military are also planning to retaliate.

“The assault was deliberate and some of the comments being made by the Police personnel involved in the assault speak volume in support of this conclusion.

“In fact, despite all the interventions and admonitions, there are still strong suspicions that the military will retaliate,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Upper Wesr Regional Minister, the Commanding Officer, ABF, Tamale and members of REGSEC are scheduled to meet to resolve the matter.

