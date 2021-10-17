RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police begins investigations into death of two children at Alajo

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has started investigations into the death of two children in a broken-down vehicle at Alajo in Accra.

File image of a barricaded crime scene

According to a statement by the Police, the two kids were found dead at a mechanic shop.

The kids, both 3 years, were found at the passenger seat in a broken-down Mercedes Benz at the mechanic shop on October 15.

Though the cause of death has not been revealed, the statement also said the bodies are currently at the Police Hospital for autopsy.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

twitter.com

