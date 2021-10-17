According to a statement by the Police, the two kids were found dead at a mechanic shop.
Police begins investigations into death of two children at Alajo
The Ghana Police Service has started investigations into the death of two children in a broken-down vehicle at Alajo in Accra.
Recommended articles
The kids, both 3 years, were found at the passenger seat in a broken-down Mercedes Benz at the mechanic shop on October 15.
Though the cause of death has not been revealed, the statement also said the bodies are currently at the Police Hospital for autopsy.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh