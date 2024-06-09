Police caution Awutu Senya NDC PC Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor for unlawful weapon transfer

Alongside Okunor, two other individuals, Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed, were also apprehended. Aziz and Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

The incident has raised concerns about the security environment surrounding the upcoming elections. Police investigations are currently ongoing, and the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for further study and advice.

In a related development, Usman Haruna has been remanded into police custody until 19th June 2024. Haruna is accused of stabbing one person during disturbances at the Electoral Commission office in Ofaakor. The incident occurred on Thursday, 6th June 2024.

