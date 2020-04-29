This caution follows the arrest of five suspects who succeeded in snatching vehicles from unsuspecting victims at different locations in Accra by criminal gangs.

A statement issued and copied to Pulse.com.gh by the service and signed by ASP Efia Tenge, the PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command said "Appropriate steps have been taken to prosecute the suspects, however, the Command cautions the general public to be informed of such criminal activities in order to prevent possible theft of their vehicles.

"Beware if juicy offers, especially at night; reject services to outlandish areas, seek police assistance at snap checkpoints on the least suspicion. If possible, use automobile tracking devices."