Police Certified Riding Ambassadors launched to ensure discipline, road safety

The Police also noted that POCRA will complement the ongoing Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (Operation PAARI).

The inauguration was held at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Police Certified Riding Ambassadors will support police efforts as follows:

• They will serve as examples for other riders to ensure that they have insurance, the motorbikes registered, and also put on their crash helmets.

• While on the road, they will not ride on the wrong side of the road, they will stop at the red light, they will ensure their pillion riders, if any, are also wearing crash helmets.

• They will educate and encourage other riders at every opportunity to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

• Whenever possible, they will share information on other law abiding riders they come across for such persons to be recognised and celebrated by the police.

• They will generally serve as examples of road discipline for other riders to emulate.

In all, one hundred and four (104) private dispatch motor riders from Accra and Tema were screened and vetted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service and subsequently taken through an orientation exercise.

The orientation covered topics such as Defensive Riding, Consequences of Rider Indiscipline, Ethics, Customer Care and Road Traffic Regulations among others.