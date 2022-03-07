RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police chase 15 gunmen over an attack at Chief's Palace in Tamale

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police are on a manhunt for 15 people who allegedly launched a gun attack on the Dakpema palace in Tamale in the Northern Region on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Dakpema palace
Dakpema palace

Five people including the Dakpema Chief, Naa Bawa Fuseini, sustained injuries during the incident.

Recommended articles

The yet-to-be-identified assailants' reports stated stormed the palace at about 5 am to cause the mayhem.

Bloodstains and bullet penetrations are visible marks of the attack on the palace.

The Dakpema chief was hit in the leg by the gunmen after he had gone out to enquire what was happening when he heard the gunshots.

Motor burnt at Dakpema palace
Motor burnt at Dakpema palace Pulse Ghana

Among the injured are two females and two men, one, a sub-chief.

A motorcycle belonging to one of his sub-chiefs was also burnt during the attack.

The casualties are reported to have been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Crime Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said: "Just this morning our attention was drawn to a shooting incident at the Dakpema Chief’s Palace and which we had information that the chief was hurt among five others."

He added: "So we quickly mobilised, proceeded to the place, our night duty men on patrols, heard the gunshot and quickly moved to the area and when they got there, the people had already left the scene and we saw bullet holes on the palace and we moved to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to visit the injured."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2021 BECE results released; Results of 46 candidates cancelled

2021 BECE results released by WAEC

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

‘Are we safe?’ – Ghanaians react to Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

Ghanaians react to Vladimir Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana

‘That’s my dad in smock’ – Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers

Mahama shares photo of his father among Nkrumah’s Ministers