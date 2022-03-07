Police chase 15 gunmen over an attack at Chief's Palace in Tamale

The yet-to-be-identified assailants' reports stated stormed the palace at about 5 am to cause the mayhem.

Bloodstains and bullet penetrations are visible marks of the attack on the palace.

The Dakpema chief was hit in the leg by the gunmen after he had gone out to enquire what was happening when he heard the gunshots.

Pulse Ghana

Among the injured are two females and two men, one, a sub-chief.

A motorcycle belonging to one of his sub-chiefs was also burnt during the attack.

The casualties are reported to have been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Crime Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said: "Just this morning our attention was drawn to a shooting incident at the Dakpema Chief’s Palace and which we had information that the chief was hurt among five others."