Amoako Atta said his attention was drawn to the alleged act of Captain Smart when a woman called into a radio program on NET2 TV to make her case in August 2021.

The woman complained that Captain Smart has tricked her into parting GH¢25,000, which he promised, was to be used to influence the Roads and Highways Minister to take a certain decision in her favour concerning a building project.

Amoako Atta, through his lawyer, in a letter dated Monday, August 23, 2021, urged the investigative body to cause full-blown investigation into the allegation made by the woman.

The audio clip of the woman's submission on-air was attached to the attention of the men and women in black uniforms.

After five months of investigations, the police report said Captain Smart extorted the said amount from some taxi drivers and a resident of Achimota Mile 7 ostensibly to thank the sector minister, for preventing a private developer from developing a reserved area meant for road construction, which the taxi drivers used as a taxi rank.

Police investigations indicated that the broadcaster confirmed receiving an amount of GH¢10,000 and not GH¢25,000.

However, it added that no evidence was adduced that the Roads and Highways Minister had knowledge of the money taken from the victims' by suspect Captain Smart.

It further indicated that there was no evidence that Captain Smart after extorting the GH¢25,000 from the victims, gave the same to the Minister.

Meanwhile, two witnesses corroborated that Captain Smart requested the money to be given to the minister and they were present when the amount of GH¢25,000 was handed over to the radio presenter.

"Investigation also revealed that in January 2019, Kwasi Amoako-Atta visited the reserved land at Achimota Mile 7 due to agitation by some taxi drivers concerning a private developer and halted the developer from work."

"Investigation disclosed that somewhere in 2018, Amoako-Atta participated in a radio discussion hosted by Captain Smart and through that the suspect became close to the minister."

"Captain smart took advantage and subsequently visited the offices of the minister at the ministries and parliament but could not meet the minister in any of his visit," the report stated.

The CID said that its investigation could not adduce evidence that Amoako-Atta had knowledge of the money taken from the victim by Captain Smart.