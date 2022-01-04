Police clash with #FixTheCountry group to stop resettlement of homeless residents at Saglemi

It took over four hours for the Police to move the homeless Ghanaians from Saglemi.

The conveners in a statement said: "Earlier today, the Ghana Police Service unlawfully interrupted the resettlement of over 250 homeless citizens including women and children who have been mobilized by #FixTheCountry to repossess the abandoned and now rapidly deteriorating Saglemi Housing Project.

"The citizens were interrupted while they were in the middle of a massive clean-up exercise to make the premises habitable. The interruption which took place over a four-hour period after some political party activists from one of the homeless communities tipped off the Ghana Police Service about the presence of the group at Saglemi."

The resistance from the Police has been described as unlawful by the FixTheCountry Group, as they cite Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution as conferring an obligation on the citizenry to protect state property from misuse and wastage.

"While the unlawful action by the Ghana Police Service was peaceful and did not lead to any casualties, #FixTheCountry considers their actions as contravening Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution, which places a burden on the citizens of this country to protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property," the group said.

They argued that the plan to resettle the over 250 people in the Saglemi Housing Project is spurred by this constitutional provision.

The purpose according to the group was to assess the state of the over 150 flats built as part of the Saglemi Housing Project.

"Our activists have taken over a 1000-pictures and have recorded several hours of video footage over the four-month period in preparation for our resettlement of homeless Ghanaians in various abandoned public properties. The pictures and videos show the deplorable state in which a project which cost the government over 200 million dollars was left abandoned and is now in a serious state of deterioration.