Police confirm arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor over coup threat

Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, February 11, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.

“The last time his family and lawyers heard from him was at 5:29 pm at which point he informed them that some unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way into the arrival hall at [Kotoka International Airport] KIA,” a statement from #FixTheCountry Movement indicated.

Below is his recent comment on Facebook which sparked debate on social media when he called out the Ghana Army describing it as “useless” and threatened “to stage a coup”should MPs approve a controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).