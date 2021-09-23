Police confirms missing Takoradi woman was never pregnant; 3 arrested for conspiracy

In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, after Josephine Panyin Mensah [Kidnapped woman] was reported found on Tuesday, September 21, the Minister disputed the nine-month pregnancy of the victim.

He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation conducted on the supposed missing but found “pregnant woman” reveals she wasn’t pregnant.

In a statement by the Police, it said investigations reveal that she was never pregnant and conspired with others to be kidnapped.

The Police also said 3 people have been arrested in connection with the conspired kidnapping and Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah is a suspect.

Madam Mensah was found in Axim after five days of search. She did not return home after her Thursday, September 16, dawn routine walk.

READ THE POLICE STATEMENT BELOW

Pulse Ghana