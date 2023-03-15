ADVERTISEMENT
Police congratulates two officers for receiving national award

Evans Effah

Two Police officers were on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, given national awards by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana during the 2023 National Awards Ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Accra.

The officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, Head of Public Health Department at the Police Hospital in Accra and № 7405 PW Corporal Iddrisu Rahinatu of the Pwalugu Police Clinic received the Grand Medal Awards for Excellence in Case Management for COVID-19.

The awards are in recognition of their contributions in ensuring the safety of the public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Police Administration congratulates the two Police officers for making the Ghana Police Service proud.

The Administration also takes this opportunity to congratulate all other officers who played varied roles during the period of the pandemic.

