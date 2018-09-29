news

The police have debunked multiple media reports that a vigilante group associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stormed the Brong Ahafo region Circuit court and allegedly chased the Judge who presided over an assault case.

The Hawks vigilante group was reported on Friday to have taken the law into their own hands and chased out the judge who was presiding an assault case between one Sefa Kenneth of Hwidiem and Ahmed Usman who is known to be a close ally of the Member of Parliament of Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

The NDC vigilante group is said to have chased the Regional police prosecutor and beat up the deputy regional youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Shadrach Abrefa Mensa, Mohammed Asoma and other members in the region.

Reacting to the story, the police said in a statement that no such thing happened at "the Circuit Court at Duayaw Nkwanta, neither was there any attack on any police officer.

"Although there were a lot of NDC, NPP faithfuls in front of the court premises making noise but nobody was physically attacked at all.

"The presiding Circuit Court Judge, His Honour Alexander Graham was not touched at all. Security at the court premises was at its best."