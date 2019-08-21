ACP Mr David Agyemang Agyim, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, in a media briefing said the deceased was in the company of the suspect at his residence at Kwadaso on Sunday before the incident occurred.

Sadat Mohammed, who is popularly known as Alhaji is s said to have invited the late chief to meet with him at Suame, a suburb of Kumasi, to settle a loan he had secured after months of failure to repay.

READ ALSO: Otumfuo’s sub-chief murdered

Hours later, his body was found by a group who were returning from a church service at the outskirts of the village - Ebuom on the Ejura - Nkoranza highway and it had multiple stabs.

The assailants were said to have attempted to set the car ablaze to avoid any traces.

According to the police, the vehicle run into a huge stone which prevented it from running into a ditch.

Oheneba Kwadwo Afodour was stabbed multiple times last Sunday by his assailants and left to die at the back seat of his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle at Ebuom on the Ejura – Nkoranza highway.

Three persons have as of now been arrested. One of them has since been granted a police enquiry bail.

A cell phone belonging to the late chief has also been retrieved to aid police investigation.