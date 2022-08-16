Photos: Police deployed to campus to prevent Vandals protest over suspension of Hall Master & Senior Tutor

The residents of Commonwealth Hall are unhappy with the decision to suspend their Hall Master and Senior Tutor.

Management of the school came to this conclusion following the clash between the Vandals and the Vikings of Mensah Sarbah Hall, on August 5, 2022.

According to the Management of the University, the two hall officials have been removed from their posts because of their reluctance to help identify the students responsible for the fight which led to the destruction of property on campus on August 5.

“These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” Management said.

But the residents of Commonwealth Hall have rejected the decision of the University management accusing them of taking sides in the case.