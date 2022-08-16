RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Police deployed to campus to prevent Vandals protest over suspension of Hall Master & Senior Tutor

Authors:

Evans Effah

There is a massive police presence at the University of Ghana, especially in and around Commonwealth Hall.

Heavy police presence at Commonwealth Hall as students plan to protest again.
Heavy police presence at Commonwealth Hall as students plan to protest again.

The heavy police presence is to prevent a purported protest by students of the only all-male hall on campus, Commonwealth Hall.

The residents of Commonwealth Hall are unhappy with the decision to suspend their Hall Master and Senior Tutor.

Management of the school came to this conclusion following the clash between the Vandals and the Vikings of Mensah Sarbah Hall, on August 5, 2022.

Heavy police presence at UG as Commonwealth Hall students plan to protest
Heavy police presence at UG as Commonwealth Hall students plan to protest Pulse Ghana

According to the Management of the University, the two hall officials have been removed from their posts because of their reluctance to help identify the students responsible for the fight which led to the destruction of property on campus on August 5.

These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” Management said.

Heavy police presence at UG as Commonwealth Hall students plan to protest
Heavy police presence at UG as Commonwealth Hall students plan to protest Pulse Ghana

But the residents of Commonwealth Hall have rejected the decision of the University management accusing them of taking sides in the case.

Heavy police presence at Commonwealth Hall
Heavy police presence at Commonwealth Hall Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sam George and Okudzeto Ablakwa with their partners

7 Ghanaian MPs and their beautiful spouses

Weed farm

SHS teacher, 4 others arrested for farming weed in forest reserve

Mother burns child

Ghanaian mother burns 4-year-old daughter in hot water over missing sandals

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai

Create jobs with your certificate and stop chasing white-collar jobs — Joe Wise to graduates