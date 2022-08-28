RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police deny breaking into house of Trasacco boss

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service wishes to refute claims that some police officers broke into the house of Mr. Ernesto Taricone, of Trasacco Limited.

Armed Ghana police personnel
Armed Ghana police personnel

The facts, according to the Police, are that they conducted an investigation into an alleged landguard activity at Adjiriganor, a suburb of Accra which led to the arrest of five suspects; Akuribilla Annanfo, Razak Seidu, Abdulla Abdul Fatau, Baah Samuel and Francis Agbevedor and the retrieval of a Mossberg pump action gun loaded with ten rounds BB cartridges from them.

The suspects were on 26th August 2022, arraigned before Circuit Court ‘9’, Accra on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Crime and engaging in land guard activities. They were remanded by the Court into Police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.

The Police further stated that in the course of the investigation, it emerged that Mr. Morris Ian of Trasacco Limited contracted the suspects to undertake their illegal activities. A Bench Warrant was therefore issued by the court for his arrest.

The Police acting on information that the suspect was at the residence of Mr. Ernesto Taricone visited the house to execute the warrant. Upon arrival at the house, the police knocked on the door and someone came to attend to them and informed them that Ian Morris was not at the residence at the time. The Police, therefore, left a message for him [Morris] to report to the police.

"We, therefore, call on the public to disregard and treat with contempt the baseless claims of forceful entry against the police and the purported use of commandoes since the Police Service has no commandos," the police said in a release.

The Police say they will continue to look for him to execute the Bench Warrant.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akwasi Addai Odike

Manhyia Palace orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Man in handcuffs

Abdul Inusah: Former MP’s son faces 50-years jail term for fraud in US