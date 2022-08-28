Police deny breaking into house of Trasacco boss

The suspects were on 26th August 2022, arraigned before Circuit Court ‘9’, Accra on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Crime and engaging in land guard activities. They were remanded by the Court into Police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.

The Police further stated that in the course of the investigation, it emerged that Mr. Morris Ian of Trasacco Limited contracted the suspects to undertake their illegal activities. A Bench Warrant was therefore issued by the court for his arrest.

The Police acting on information that the suspect was at the residence of Mr. Ernesto Taricone visited the house to execute the warrant. Upon arrival at the house, the police knocked on the door and someone came to attend to them and informed them that Ian Morris was not at the residence at the time. The Police, therefore, left a message for him [Morris] to report to the police.

"We, therefore, call on the public to disregard and treat with contempt the baseless claims of forceful entry against the police and the purported use of commandoes since the Police Service has no commandos," the police said in a release.