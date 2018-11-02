Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indian

news

A police man opened fire into a commercial vehicle loaded with passengers at Bantama in the Ashanti Region yesterday.

The incident which happened around 7:15 in the evening left one Indian passenger badly injured in the leg.

Eyewitnesses told media men that the trotro was travelling from Bekwai Roundabout to Santasi Roundabout and refused to stop at a police checkpoint.

The policeman who is yet to be identified started shooting at the vehicle to stop.

A friend of the injured businessman told the pressmen that the policeman claimed he was aiming at the tyres of the vehicle but ended up firing into the passenger side of the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officers

X-rays taken by doctors indicate the bullet narrowly missed the leg bone but damaged some tissues close to the ankle.



The driver and mate of the urban vehicle are on the run after they took a diversion and left the passengers onboard.

The Police Directorate in Kumasi have opened investigations into the incident.