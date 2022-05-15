Body of 24-year-old Cape Coast Technical University student found without genitals

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong stated that they had information around 9:00 pm on Friday that a female adult was found lying dead by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast and proceeded to the scene to found the body of an unknown person lying naked with her vagina cut off.

"At about 9:00 pm on 13th May 2022, the police had information that a female adult was found lying dead at the roadside at OLA Estate near OLA College of Education, Cape Coast”.

"Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unknown person aged about 24 years lying naked with her private part vagina cut off and bruises on the body.

"The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation," DSP Irene Oppong noted.