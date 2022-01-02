Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

While still firing the gunshots, another young man ran from the scene to hug him and they both burst into laughter.

Well, while they may have thought that they were celebrating a successful crossover into 2022, the police have taken a serious view of their conduct and declared him wanted.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, the law enforcement agency said “it is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).”

It is, therefore, seeking the help of the public to locate, arrest and prosecute the young man for his widely condemned conduct.

“The Police have intercepted a video in which a young man is seen firing several shots of a firearm suspected to be AK 47 at ANC Mall, East Legon, last night, December 31, 2021, purportedly to welcome the new year.

“The Police have taken a serious stance against the actions of the young man since it is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

“The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 5,000.00) as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution,” the police statement reads.

Meanwhile, some Facebook users said the man handled the advanced weapon too masterfully to be a civilian, so the police must dig deeper into the matter.

“My take on this. This young man isn’t acting this way because he is an arrogant rich dude. You can see from his build and the way he is handling the weapon with ease that he has some kind of formal training with one of our security services.

“To fire a sing shot of an AK-47 with one hand is hard talk less of firing multiple rounds. I think he is service personnel who is trying to let someone know he is in charge or trying to show his power or trying to impress someone.it looks like the weapon was given to him legally but he is abusing it.