3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Three suspected armed robbers were shot dead during an exchange of fire with the police at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra.

According to report gathered by Pulse.com.gh, three of the suspects who were shot died on the spot, the fourth suspect has been arrested and currently in Police custody.

The body of the suspects is yet to be identified by the Police.

Watch the video below:

VIDEO: Police Exchange Fire With Armed Robbers At Shiashie

