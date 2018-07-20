Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman


play

The Police has shot a man suspected to be an armed robber in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

According to a report by MyNewsGh.com, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon following a scuffle between the suspect and Police officers.

The deceased, identified as Oko Dadeda, had reportedly been involved in a series of robbery cases in the area, leading to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

Having been on the run for some time, he was spotted at Dansoman, with a Police patrol team being dispatched to arrest him.

However, the suspect reportedly resisted the arrest and rather pulled out a knife to threaten the Policemen.

The Police said after several warnings, including firing warning shots, the suspect refused to submit and rather advanced to attack one of the officers, leaving them with no choice than to shoot him on the thigh.

The suspect was then rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

This comes just days after seven other suspected armed robbers were shot dead at Asawase in the Ashanti region.

The killing of the seven suspects has since heightened tensions in the area, with irate Zongo youth setting the Asawase police station on fire.

It took the intervention of some military men to restore calm in the area.

