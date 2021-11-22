in its 2021 report, the AG noted that the procurement happened between June 2018 and December 2019.
Police Hospital procured expired drugs worth GH¢45,437 - AG
The Auditor General has disclosed that drugs worth GH¢45,437 procured by the Police Hospital was expired.
“Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) requires that a principal spending officer of a covered entity, state-owned enterprise or public corporation to be responsible for the assets of the institution under the care of the Principal Spending Officer and shall ensure that proper control systems exist for the custody and management of the assets.
“On the contrary, we noted during the audit that drugs worth GH¢45,437.50 purchased for the Police Hospital Medical stores were expired. The expiry period ranged between June 2018 and December 2019.
“We recommended that the Head of the Hospital should take necessary steps to dispose of the expired drugs to prevent it from being issued to patients. Further, we urged the Head to ensure that the right quantities of drugs are purchased,” it said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh