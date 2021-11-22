Police Hospital procured expired drugs worth GH¢45,437 - AG

“Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) requires that a principal spending officer of a covered entity, state-owned enterprise or public corporation to be responsible for the assets of the institution under the care of the Principal Spending Officer and shall ensure that proper control systems exist for the custody and management of the assets.

“On the contrary, we noted during the audit that drugs worth GH¢45,437.50 purchased for the Police Hospital Medical stores were expired. The expiry period ranged between June 2018 and December 2019.

ece-auto-gen