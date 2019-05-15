The trucks were intercepted after they were found to be carrying containers of rosewood lumbers from Tumu in the Upper West region.

According to a report by Starr News, the consignment belongs to a Chinese man called Mr. Hu.

The report suggests Mr. Hu has business ties with Helen Huang, another suspect who was recent arrested for illegally rosewood.

Huang, 43, was apprehended some weeks ago while transporting trucks of rosewood lumbers through Tamale in the Northern region.

The Chinese national was subsequently charged with possessing banned forestry products, but was later granted police inquiry bail.

However, last week the Northern Regional Police announced that the suspect has gone missing.

The Police said the suspect was supposed to report at the police station after her release, but has refused to show up for days.

The latest development is that the Helena Huang is planning to flee the country back to China.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police has filed an application before the Tamale High Court to declare the suspect wanted.