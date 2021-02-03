The bikes were impounded on Wednesday, January 2, 2021, in an operation by personnel from the Adenta Divisional Police Command led by ACP Joseph Owusu-Bempah.

The operation, according to reports, is to clamp down on recalcitrant motorbike riders who ride with impunity without regard to other road users.

The riders were arrested for various offenses including riding without a license, uninsured motorbikes, unlicensed motorbikes, and many others.

READ MORE: Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

According to the Public Affairs Director of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Efia Tenge, the operation was carried out within and around Adentan Housing Down, Survival School area, Adentan-Ayi Mensah road, Rori Junction on the Frafraha-Dodowa road, Lotto Kiosk, and Adentan Aviation.

She said: "This exercise is aimed at arresting and frustrating criminals who perpetrate violence on innocent persons with impunity, especially during rush hours around bus stops and terminals and deprive them of their items.

"We have already begun screening and profiling of these persons who have been arrested and those who would be linked to any crime will be prosecuted without delay."