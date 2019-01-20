Police in Kumasi grab 20-yr-old baby thief

The suspect, 20, is said to be the neigbour of the baby's mother.

The mother, Abena Kubura, the police say left the baby in the care of her neigbour, Patience Anane, to wash at about 10 am on Sunday 13th January, 2019.

However, she could not find her neigbour and the baby when she returned for him.

She lodged an official complaint at the Suame District Police Command when she could not trace Patience.

The suspect is said to have been arrested with the baby at Bantama near Kwame Danso in the Brong Ahafo Region by two young men on Thursday 17th January, 2019.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the police took custody of the baby and subsequently handed the child to her mother.

He said the suspect is also in the custody of police for further investigations.

Multiple media reports say the baby and her mother were given a rousing welcome by their neibours who were excited about the news.