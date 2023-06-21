During the committal proceedings held at the Asokore Mampong district court, the state attorney presented a summary of the case, to which Inspector Twumasi responded by entering a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder.
Police Inspector pleads not guilty to killing 26-year-old girlfriend
The Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi accused of murdering 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa who's reported to be his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi has pleaded not guilty.
The Police officer, Twumasi declined to answer any further questions without the presence of his lawyer but expressed his intention to call witnesses as necessary.
The state attorney during the committal proceedings presented evidence, including the alleged murder weapon, a service pistol, and CCTV footage capturing the scene, outlining Twumasi's purported involvement in the crime.
The father of the deceased, Bruce Dapaah placed her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.
Family members present at the court made another attempt to physically attack Twumasi, resulting in chaos where some threw stones at the police vehicle as the suspect was being whisked away from the court premises.
The Asokore Mampong district court has committed the suspect to stand trial at the high court, starting on July 13, 2023.
Earlier, the Police Inspector confessed that he killed Victoria because she owes him GH¢5,000 while in they were in a relationship.
Inspector Twumasi was apprehended at his hideout in Sekyere, near Effiduase, on April 23, 2023, after allegedly committing the act on April 20, 2023.
He fired multiple shots to kill Victoria Dapaah.
