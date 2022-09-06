RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police investigate death of Krachi East MCE

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

According to the police, investigations have so far established that Francis Kofi Okesu accompanied by his driver checked in at the Harbed House Hotel, Kumasi on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The MCE was, however, not seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authority to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful.

The police explained that his [Francis Kofi] door was, therefore, forced open and he was found lying motionless on his bed.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body of the deceased MCE has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the investigation continues.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
