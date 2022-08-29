RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police investigate death of man at the Accra Zoo

Evans Effah

The Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the Accra Zoo.

A lion
The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission in a statement said the victim breached the cage of the lion, lioness, and their two cubs, provoking an attack from the big cats that left him with scathing injuries and subsequently, led to his death.

The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined,” the statement noted.

The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure.

The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.

The Forestry Commission statement further assured the general public that “no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo”.

Also, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, together with the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, have paid a visit to the zoo, to ensure that, ‘all facilities remain secure’.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
