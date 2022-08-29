Police investigate death of man at the Accra Zoo

After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission in a statement said the victim breached the cage of the lion, lioness, and their two cubs, provoking an attack from the big cats that left him with scathing injuries and subsequently, led to his death.

“The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined,” the statement noted.

“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure.”

“The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.”

The Forestry Commission statement further assured the general public that “no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo”.