Oscar Yao Doe, in a statement released by police, is to report himself to the Ghana Police' Special Investigations Team investigating the collapsed banks.

The receiver appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate the collapse of some banks including uniBank recently received death threats, reportedly after sending a letter to the Eurostar CEO to pay a debt of GH¢101,960 he owed the bank.

Yao Doe is thus expected to report to the special investigations team to aid in getting to the bottom of the matter.

He recently blasted the NPP angrily claiming that the government is hoarding all the money in the system and turning its back on businessmen who helped them gain power.

The police in a statement signed by the Head of the Special Investigations Team, DCOP Edward Tabiri.

"The Minister of Justice and Attorney General on the instructions of the President has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances leading top the collapse of some indigenous banks including Unibank.

"The Records of the books of the defunct UniBank shows that you owe the bank to the sum of GHc101, 960.14. Nii Amanor Dodoo acting in his capacity as the Receiver wrote to you to demand that you settle the outstanding balances.

"You responded by issuing series of threats to his life in an email correspondence from 2nd August, 2019 to 15th August 2019.

"You are accordingly requested to report to the under designed on Wednesday 28TH August 2019 to assist investigations,"’ the statement added.