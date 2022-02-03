According to the law enforcement agency, the dead were part of a robbery syndicate that snatched a Toyota Rav4 mini SUV vehicle from a victim and attempted to sell it the same day.
Police kill 4 suspected robbers, arrest one in Tema
The Ghana Police Service has announced the killing of four suspected robbers by officers in what it describes as a “targeted intelligence-led operation” at Gbetsile near Afienya in Tema.
“A combined Police team of the Anti-Robbery Unit, Intelligence and Surveillance team from the Police Headquarters in partnership with Police officers from Tema Regional Police Command pursued the suspects to a thicket at Gbetsile to get them arrested and retrieve the snatched vehicle,” the Police Service said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Four of the suspects attacked a Police Sergeant in the course of their arrest and got shot on January 22, 2022.
They were rushed to the Police Hospital but died during treatment. Their remains have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.
The officers managed to arrest one of the syndicate members but one succeeded in escaping.
The service added that the Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Tema Regional Police Command is currently pursuing the suspect who is on the run.
It went further to assure that the “police will continue to fight crime to make the country safe and peaceful”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh