Police kill 5 suspected armed robbers during gun battle, 6 others arrested

The Ghana Police Service has announced the killing of five suspected armed robbers who engaged officers in a gun battle while six others have also been arrested.

Ghana police
According to the police, a “series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours” which led to the killing of the bandits and the arrest of others.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the police said “similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions” as part of efforts to clamp down on criminal activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency has been receiving a lot of plaudits following the prompt tracking and arrest of an errant driver after a complaint by a Facebook user.

According to the service, the driver identified as 31-year-old Awal Mohammed has been charged for court.

He was captured on a video by the concerned citizen as he dangerously veered off his lane at a section of the road at Kwahu Foduah, and drove facing oncoming vehicles, the police said.

Ghanaians have been expressing gladness at the improvement in policing by the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare-led administration and assuring them of their support to maintain law and order.

