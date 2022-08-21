Police lay former IGP Odartey Lamptey to rest

“We will continue to work hard to build on the foundation he and all others like him laid for the advancement of the Service.

Rest well Sir, you are forever in our hearts”.

Pulse Ghana

Service Profile

The late Inspector-General of Police Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd) aka C. O. Lamptey, applied for an appointment in the Ghana Police Service on 9th July, 1965 whilst working in the Ministry of Communication as a Senior Executive Officer. His application was eventually approved by the then President and he was subsequently transferred to the Police Service and appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police on 25th November, 1965. Immediately after his appointment he joined the cadet course and was commissioned into the officer corps in January, 1966. By dint of hard work, he earned further promotions as follows:

Pulse Ghana

Superintendent of Police - 1st July, 1967

* Chief Superintendent of Police - 1st June, 1970

* Assistant Commissioner of Police - 1st March, 1974

* Deputy Commissioner - 1st August, 1977

Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd), after serving with high commitment and diligence, was appointed the Inspector-General of Police on 5th June, 1979; a position he held until his retirement from the Service on 27th November, 1979.