A police officer on patrol duties has been crashed to death by a speeding vehicle in the Greater Accra region.

Constable Emmanuel Lamptey, who was manning a check point at Afienya-Akosombo road when he was knocked down by the speeding Toyota Tundra with registration number GR 7530-13.

The driver, who has been identified as Benjamin Abasah, was heading towards Afienya from Akosombo when the accident happened.

The police Constable was rushed to the Tema General Hospital but died during treatment on Friday night.

The suspect driver has arrested detained and the accident vehicle impounded.

Pulse.com.gh understands the deceased was on duty with two police officer, Inspector Daniel Adama and Corporal Raphael Kommeh.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.