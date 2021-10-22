The two policemen were part of a five-member Anti-robbery Taskforce who were responding to an emergency.
Police officers who died in car crash mourned
Two policemen died in a deadly road crash on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.
The three officers who were with them are now in critical conditions have been airlifted from a hospital in Walewale in the North East Region for further treatment.
The police in a statement said the families of the two victims have been informed of the development while the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has also contacted them.
