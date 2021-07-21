RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police nab 2 people over Aboabo shooting incident

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at Aboabo yesterday

According to the police, the two suspects will assist them in investigations on the shooting that took the life of a boy after Eid-ur-Adha prayers.

The boy was earlier rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia Divisional Police Command has urged the prime suspect in the Aboabo Number Two Eid al-Adha shooting incident which led to the death of a 16-year-old boy and injury of another, to report himself to a nearby police station.

The suspect has been identified by the police as Nuhu, who, the command says, is well-known in the community.

The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the suspect is currently on the run after the incident.

He said a 30-year-old man, who also sustained gunshot wounds, has been invited by the police and given a statement.

