The four were convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday after they were found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery.

The other convicts are Ibrahim Ayirebo, a motor mechanic, Bright Dorkanu, a driver’s mate and Stanley Akorli, a driver.

The GNA reports that they robbed sums of GHC45,000.00 and $1,000 from the trader in a supermarket at Nungua.

Corporal Amegashie was handed a 20-year prison sentence with hard labour, while Ibrahim Ayirebo was jailed for 18 years.

Bright Dorkanu and Stanley Akorli were also sentenced to 16 years imprisonment each.

Presiding judge, Aboagye Tando, said the sentences are based on the role each one of the accused persons played in the robbery.

The incident took place on December 12, 2017, at the complainant, Hellen Asante’s provision store around Nungua Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

Meanwhile, the court further directed that the GHC19,420.00 and $600 which were retrieved from the accused persons be refunded to the complainant.