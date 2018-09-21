Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police officer abandoned after sustaining injuries in accident on duty


Forsaken Police officer abandoned after sustaining injuries in accident on duty

Sergeant Otto served in the Ghana Police Service for the 25 years but was been declared as a deserter by the service .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A police officer, Sergeant Jonathan A. Otto is pleading with the Ghana Police Service to release his benefits after he became incapacitated through an accident he sustained on duty.

Sergeant Otto served in the Ghana Police Service for the 25 years but was been declared as a deserter by the service after he was knocked down by a vehicle in the line of duty.

According to reports by Adomonline, he said the service has placed an embargo on his salary for 8 years and has also refused him other benefits due him for the past years; a situation he said has left him devastated.

READ MORE: Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?

"I was on an operation duty at Sankara Circle [somewhere in 2015] some years back when I was knocked down by a car and was rushed to the hospital. It affected my leg so I had to undergo surgery at the police hospital where I was on admission for one month," he said.

"I was later discharged and when I went to work, the service transferred me from the headquarters to the Volta Region but when I reported, I was told that the service could no longer work with me, without any explanation and what I don’t know is whether it’s because of my condition.

"They have put an embargo on my salary and other benefits. As I’m speaking, I have nothing on me; I only rely on my son to feed me. Please help me because the service is not treating me well," he appealed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Health Alert: Upper East records zero under-five malaria mortality Health Alert Upper East records zero under-five malaria mortality
Video: This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking Video This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is absolutely breathtaking
Repatriation: 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana
Daniel Domelevo: Auditor General hints of looming dismissal? Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?
Fake News: We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers
Tragedy: 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike

Recommended Videos

Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses
Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital



Top Articles

1 Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on governmentbullet
2 Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldierbullet
3 Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?bullet
4 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
5 Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealersbullet
6 Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbikebullet
7 Video This trotro mate teaching maths over phone is...bullet
8 Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explainsbullet
9 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers...bullet
10 Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be...bullet

Related Articles

Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike
Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
Disaster Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage
Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier
Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on government
Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia
Licensure GES to ‘force’ private schools to employ only licensed teachers

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Disaster Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage
Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
X
Advertisement