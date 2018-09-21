Sergeant Otto served in the Ghana Police Service for the 25 years but was been declared as a deserter by the service .
Sergeant Otto served in the Ghana Police Service for the 25 years but was been declared as a deserter by the service after he was knocked down by a vehicle in the line of duty.
According to reports by Adomonline, he said the service has placed an embargo on his salary for 8 years and has also refused him other benefits due him for the past years; a situation he said has left him devastated.
"I was on an operation duty at Sankara Circle [somewhere in 2015] some years back when I was knocked down by a car and was rushed to the hospital. It affected my leg so I had to undergo surgery at the police hospital where I was on admission for one month," he said.
"They have put an embargo on my salary and other benefits. As I’m speaking, I have nothing on me; I only rely on my son to feed me. Please help me because the service is not treating me well," he appealed.