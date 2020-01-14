The incident is said to have happened on Sunday, January 5, 2019 while the officer was preparing food.

The deceased policewoman has since been identified as Inspector Kata Abban.

The gas explosion also killed her children; 21-year-old Emmanuel Agyei, 11-year-old Joyce Abban and nine-year-old Ebenezer Abban.

According to Adomfmonline, the gas explosion occurred after the mother and her children returned from church that Sunday.

Her eldest child, a student at the Ghana Telecom University, is reported to have died while trying to rescue his struggling mother and siblings.

Meanwhile, the 11-year-old was washing dishes when the incident happened, the report added.

Sarah, a sister of the now-deceased policewoman, said she was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where she passed on on January 9.

She revealed that Emmanuel died on January 10, with his other two young siblings also passed on two days later.