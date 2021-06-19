Police officer found dead at Flagstaff House barracks

According to a report by the Graphic Online, it was the officer’s wife, who is also a police personnel, who discovered his body.

The deceased wife has also been identified as Sergeant Faustina Nunekpeku of the Police Hospital Public Relations Department.

Pulse Ghana

Inspector Nunepkeku was reportedly found dead on his bed at around 10:25am on Friday, as he lay in a prone position.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Cantonments police station, after which some policemen visited the scene to inspect the body.

Meanwhile, no foul play was detected as there were no marks of assault on the body of the deceased.