Police officer found dead at Flagstaff House barracks

The deceased, identified as Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku, was found dead in the room at Block E, Room 35.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A police officer who lives in the Flagstaff House police barracks was on Friday found dead in his room.
The deceased, identified as Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku, was found dead in the room at Block E, Room 35.
According to a report by the Graphic Online, it was the officer’s wife, who is also a police personnel, who discovered his body.
The deceased wife has also been identified as Sergeant Faustina Nunekpeku of the Police Hospital Public Relations Department.
Inspector Nunepkeku was reportedly found dead on his bed at around 10:25am on Friday, as he lay in a prone position.
The incident was subsequently reported to the Cantonments police station, after which some policemen visited the scene to inspect the body.
Meanwhile, no foul play was detected as there were no marks of assault on the body of the deceased.
Investigations are, however, ongoing and the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh