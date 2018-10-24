Pulse.com.gh logo
Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono

The body of Victoria Peprah was discovered after a neighbour said he had not seen the police chief for days.

play

The Chief Inspector of the Sakumono police station is reported to have died in her room days before it was discovered by a neighbour.

According to reports by Mynewsgh, police investigators who confirmed the incident said, one Richard Ofori of house Number 10A Nungua link at Baatsona in Accra stated that a pungent smell emanated from the Chief Inspector's room and decided to verify but that he saw flies all over the room.

He said the neighbour lodged a complaint with the police which led the district commander superintendent Elizabeth Danquah and a team of police personnel who visited the room and found Victoria Peprah apparently dead and the body almost at a point of decomposing.

However, the body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

