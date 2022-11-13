Police officer incarcerated for aiding ex-convict travel oversea

The Police officer was said to have allowed himself to be corrupted by Johnson, an ex-convict, to assist him to travel abroad and escape serving his jail term.

He was charged with forgery of an official document, abetment of crime, and corruption by a public officer.

The facts of the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare before the court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah are that Asabereh was a Police officer stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

In 2019, the prosecution said, a case of defrauding by pretenses involving Harold Davies Johnson, aka Emmanuel Snowden, a British national, reported by Dr. Shadrack Asare, was referred to Asabereh for investigations.

It said, after investigations, Asabereh was instructed to charge and prosecute Johnson on the charge of defrauding by pretense.

Johnson was, therefore, put before the court presided over by Naa Adjeley Quaison. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The prosecution said Johnson was handed over to Asabereh, the case officer, to be sent to Nsawam Medium Prison.

Surprisingly, the prosecution said, Asabereh failed to send Johnson to Nsawam and sent him to his (Asabereh's) house at Sapieman where he stayed for some time.

The prosecution said investigations also showed that Johnson promised to assist Asabereh to travel abroad and based on that, Asabereh released Johnson’s passport to him, and he traveled to the United Kingdom without serving his sentence.

The prosecution said Asabereh forged the Police Removal of Prisoner Book to suggest that Johnson had been sent and received by prison authorities at Nsawam.