The Presiding Elder, Frederick Darfuor, escaped death while on his way to church on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

The policeman who is yet to be identified reports stated allegedly jumped traffic light at Galaway near the Regional Police headquarters with his Nissan Murano with registration number GE 2616-20.

Accident

He collided into the Toyota Corolla car driven by Frederick Darfuor and knocked off a traffic signal light pole.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the Police officer was being driven by a woman.

They all sustained injuries and rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Darfuor was treated and discharged but the Police Officer and the other woman are still on admission.